Η ταινία “La La Land” ήταν η μεγάλη νικήτρια της Τελετής Απονομής των Critics’ Choice Awards 2016, κερδίζοντας συνολικά 8 βραβεία, μαζί και με εκείνο της καλύτερης ταινίας.

Όσο για την τηλεόραση, το “Game of Thrones” κέρδισε, όπως αναμενόταν το βραβείο της καλύτερης δραματικής τηλεοπτικής σειράς.

Αναλυτικά, η λίστα με τους νικητές των Critics’ Choice Awards 2016, εχει ως εξής:

MOVIES

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land – WINNER

Lion

Loving

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Sully

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea – WINNER

Joel Edgerton – Loving

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Tom Hanks – Sully

Denzel Washington – Fences

BEST ACTRESS

Amy Adams – Arrival

Annette Bening – 20th Century Women

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie – WINNER

Emma Stone – La La Land

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight – WINNER

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Ben Foster – Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel – Lion

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis – Fences – WINNER

Greta Gerwig – 20th Century Women

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Janelle Monáe – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea – WINNER

Alex R. Hibbert – Moonlight

Lewis MacDougall – A Monster Calls

Madina Nalwanga – Queen of Katwe

Sunny Pawar — Lion

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

20th Century Women

Fences

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight – WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

David Mackenzie – Hell or High Water

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Denzel Washington – Fences

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER (Tie)

Barry Jenkins — Moonlight

Yorgos Lanthimos/Efthimis Filippou – The Lobster

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea – WINNER (Tie)

Jeff Nichols – Loving

Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Luke Davies – Lion

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Eric Heisserer – Arrival – WINNER

Todd Komarnicki – Sully

Allison Schroeder/Theodore Melfi – Hidden Figures

August Wilson – Fences

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Stéphane Fontaine – Jackie

James Laxton – Moonlight

Seamus McGarvey – Nocturnal Animals

Linus Sandgren – La La Land – WINNER

Bradford Young – Arrival

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival – Patrice Vermette, Paul Hotte/André Valade

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig/James Hambridge, Anna Pinnock

Jackie – Jean Rabasse, Véronique Melery

La La Land – David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco – WINNER

Live by Night – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

BEST EDITING

Tom Cross – La La Land – WINNER

John Gilbert – Hacksaw Ridge

Blu Murray – Sully

Nat Sanders/Joi McMillon — Moonlight

Joe Walker – Arrival

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Colleen Atwood – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Consolata Boyle – Florence Foster Jenkins

Madeline Fontaine – Jackie – WINNER

Joanna Johnston – Allied

Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh – Love & Friendship

Mary Zophres – La La Land

BEST HAIR & MAKEUP

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

Jackie – WINNER

Star Trek Beyond

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

A Monster Calls

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Jungle Book – WINNER

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

The Red Turtle

Trolls

Zootopia – WINNER

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

Jason Bourne

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange

Matt Damon – Jason Bourne

Chris Evans – Captain America: Civil War

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Gal Gadot – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Scarlett Johansson – Captain America: Civil War

Margot Robbie – Suicide Squad – WINNER

Tilda Swinton – Doctor Strange

BEST COMEDY

Central Intelligence

Deadpool – WINNER

Don’t Think Twice

The Edge of Seventeen

Hail, Caesar!

The Nice Guys

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Ryan Gosling – The Nice Guys

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Dwayne Johnson – Central Intelligence

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool – WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Kate Beckinsale – Love & Friendship

Sally Field – Hello, My Name Is Doris

Kate McKinnon – Ghostbusters

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins – WINNER

BEST SCI-FI/HORROR MOVIE

10 Cloverfield Lane

Arrival – WINNER

Doctor Strange

Don’t Breathe

Star Trek Beyond

The Witch

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Elle – WINNER

The Handmaiden

Julieta

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

BEST SONG

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“City of Stars” – La La Land – WINNER

“Drive It Like You Stole It” – Sing Street

“How Far I’ll Go” — Moana

“The Rules Don’t Apply” – Rules Don’t Apply

BEST SCORE

Nicholas Britell – Moonlight

Jóhann Jóhannsson – Arrival

Justin Hurwitz – La La Land – WINNER

Micachu – Jackie

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka – Lion

TV

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul – AMC

Game of Thrones – HBO – WINNER

Mr. Robot – USA Network

Stranger Things – Netflix

The Crown – Netflix

This Is Us – NBC

Westworld – HBO

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sam Heughan – Outlander – Starz

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot – USA Network

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul – AMC – WINNER

Matthew Rhys – The Americans – FX

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan – Showtime

Kevin Spacey – House of Cards – Netflix

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander – Starz

Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder – ABC

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black – BBC America

Keri Russell – The Americans – FX

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld – HBO – WINNER

Robin Wright – House of Cards – Netflix

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones – HBO

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones – HBO

John Lithgow – The Crown – Netflix – WINNER

Mandy Patinkin – Homeland – Showtime

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot – USA Network

Jon Voight – Ray Donovan – Showtime

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – The Good Wife – CBS

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones – HBO

Lena Headey – Game of Thrones – HBO

Thandie Newton – Westworld – HBO – WINNER

Maura Tierney – The Affair – Showtime

Constance Zimmer – UnREAL – Lifetime

BEST GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Mahershala Ali – House of Cards – Netflix

Lisa Bonet – Ray Donovan – Showtime

Ellen Burstyn – House of Cards – Netflix

Michael J. Fox – The Good Wife – CBS

Jared Harris – The Crown – Netflix

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead – AMC – WINNER

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta – FX

Black-ish – ABC

Fleabag – Amazon

Modern Family – ABC

Silicon Valley – HBO – WINNER

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – Netflix

Veep – HBO

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – Netflix

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep – HBO

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live – NBC – WINNER

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish – ABC

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag – Amazon

Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat – ABC

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish – ABC

Will Forte – The Last Man on Earth – FOX

Donald Glover – Atlanta – FX – WINNER

Bill Hader – Documentary Now! – IFC

Patrick Stewart – Blunt Talk – Starz

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent – Amazon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julie Bowen – Modern Family – ABC

Anna Chlumsky – Veep – HBO

Allison Janney – Mom – CBS

Jane Krakowski – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – Netflix – WINNER

Judith Light – Transparent – Amazon

Allison Williams – Girls – HBO

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Louie Anderson – Baskets – FX – WINNER

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine – FOX

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – Netflix

Ty Burrell – Modern Family – ABC

Tony Hale – Veep – HBO

T.J. Miller – Silicon Valley – HBO

BEST GUEST PERFORMER IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live – NBC – WINNER

Christine Baranski – The Big Bang Theory – CBS

Larry David – Saturday Night Live – NBC

Lisa Kudrow – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – Netflix

Liam Neeson – Inside Amy Schumer – Comedy Central

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Archer – FX

Bob’s Burgers – FOX

BoJack Horseman – Netflix – WINNER

Son of Zorn – FOX

South Park – Comedy Central

The Simpsons – FOX

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

America’s Got Talent – NBC

MasterChef Junior – FOX

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Logo

Skin Wars – GSN

The Amazing Race – CBS

The Voice – NBC – WINNER

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY SERIES

Chopped – Food Network

Inside The Actors Studio – Bravo

Penn & Teller: Fool Us – The CW

Project Runway – Lifetime

Shark Tank – ABC – WINNER

Undercover Boss – CBS

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY SERIES

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – CNN – WINNER

Chrisley Knows Best – USA Network

Deadliest Catch – Discovery

Ice Road Truckers – History

Intervention – A&E

Naked and Afraid – Discovery

BEST TALK SHOW

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee – TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central

The Late Late Show with James Corden – CBS – WINNER

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – NBC

BEST REALITY SHOW HOST

Ted Allen – Chopped – Food Network

Tom Bergeron – Dancing with the Stars – ABC

Anthony Bourdain – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – CNN – WINNER

Nick Cannon – America’s Got Talent – NBC

Carson Daly – The Voice – NBC

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race – Logo

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

All the Way – HBO

Confirmation – HBO

Killing Reagan – National Geographic

Roots – History

The Night Manager – AMC

The People v. O.J. Simpson – FX – WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

Bryan Cranston – All the Way – HBO

Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock: The Abominable Bride – PBS

Cuba Gooding Jr. – The People v. O.J. Simpson – FX

Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager – AMC

Tim Matheson – Killing Reagan – National Geographic

Courtney B. Vance – The People v. O.J. Simpson – FX – WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – The People v. O.J. Simpson – FX – WINNER

Lane Garrison – Roots – History

Frank Langella – All the Way – HBO

Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager – AMC

John Travolta – The People v. O.J. Simpson – FX

Forest Whitaker – Roots – History

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

Olivia Colman – The Night Manager – AMC

Felicity Huffman – American Crime – ABC

Cynthia Nixon – Killing Reagan – National Geographic

Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson – FX – WINNER

Lili Taylor – American Crime – ABC

Kerry Washington – Confirmation – HBO

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki – The Night Manager – AMC

Regina King – American Crime – ABC – WINNER

Sarah Lancashire – The Dresser – Starz

Melissa Leo – All the Way – HBO

Anna Paquin – Roots – History

Emily Watson – The Dresser – Starz

