Η λίστα με τους νικητές των CMA Awards 2016
04/11/2016 - 04:01
Οι καλύτεροι της country μουσικής είχαν την τιμητική τους στη φετινή τελετή απονομής των σχετικώ βραβείων.
Η λίστα με τους νικητές των CMA Awards 2016 λοιπόν είχε ως εξής:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks – WINNER
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Humble and Kind”
Tim McGraw
“My Church”
Maren Morris
“Nobody to Blame”
Chris Stapleton
“Record Year”
Eric Church
“Die a Happy Man” – WINNER
Thomas Rhett
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)
Black
Dierks Bentley
Produced by Ross Copperman and Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
Hero
Maren Morris
Produced by busbee, Maren Morris, and Brad Hill
Mr. Misunderstood – WINNER
Eric Church
Produced by Jay Joyce and Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
Ripcord
Keith Urban
Produced by Jeff Bhasker, Tyler Johnson, Dann Huff, Greg Wells, Nile Rodgers, busbee, K-Kov, Nathan Chapman, Jonny Price, and Keith Urban
Storyteller
Carrie Underwood
Produced by Jay Joyce, Mark Bright, and Zach Crowell
SONG OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Songwriter(s))
“Burning House”
Camaron Ochs, Tyler Johnson, Jeff Bhasker
“Die a Happy Man”
Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett, and Joe Spargur
“Humble and Kind” – WINNER
Lori McKenna
“My Church”
Busbee and Maren Morris
“Record Year”
Eric Church and Jeff Hyde
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Tim McGraw
Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Keith Urban
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood – WINNER
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist and Director(s))
“Burning House”
Cam
Directed by Trey Fanjoy
“Fire Away”- WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Directed by Tim Mattia
“Humble and Kind”
Tim McGraw
Directed by Wes Edwards
“Record Year”
Eric Church
Directed by John Peets and Reid Long
“Somewhere On A Beach”
Dierks Bentley
Directed by Wes Edwards
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town – WINNER
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne – WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Joey + Rory
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to each Artist)
“Different For Girls” – WINNER
Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King
“Home Alone Tonight”
Luke Bryan featuring Karen Fairchild
“The Fighter”
Keith Urban (featuring Carrie Underwood)
“Think of You”
Chris Young (duet with Cassadee Pope)
“You Are My Sunshine”
Morgane Stapleton with Chris Stapleton
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas (Dobro/Lap Steel Guitar)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar) – WINNER
Brent Mason (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne
Maren Morris – WINNER
Old Dominion
Cole Swindell
