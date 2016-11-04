04/11/2016 - 04:01

Οι καλύτεροι της country μουσικής είχαν την τιμητική τους στη φετινή τελετή απονομής των σχετικώ βραβείων.

Η λίστα με τους νικητές των CMA Awards 2016 λοιπόν είχε ως εξής:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks – WINNER

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Humble and Kind”

Tim McGraw

“My Church”

Maren Morris

“Nobody to Blame”

Chris Stapleton

“Record Year”

Eric Church

“Die a Happy Man” – WINNER

Thomas Rhett

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)

Black

Dierks Bentley

Produced by Ross Copperman and Arturo Buenahora, Jr.

Hero

Maren Morris

Produced by busbee, Maren Morris, and Brad Hill

Mr. Misunderstood – WINNER

Eric Church

Produced by Jay Joyce and Arturo Buenahora, Jr.

Ripcord

Keith Urban

Produced by Jeff Bhasker, Tyler Johnson, Dann Huff, Greg Wells, Nile Rodgers, busbee, K-Kov, Nathan Chapman, Jonny Price, and Keith Urban

Storyteller

Carrie Underwood

Produced by Jay Joyce, Mark Bright, and Zach Crowell

SONG OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Songwriter(s))

“Burning House”

Camaron Ochs, Tyler Johnson, Jeff Bhasker

“Die a Happy Man”

Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett, and Joe Spargur

“Humble and Kind” – WINNER

Lori McKenna

“My Church”

Busbee and Maren Morris

“Record Year”

Eric Church and Jeff Hyde

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Tim McGraw

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood – WINNER

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist and Director(s))

“Burning House”

Cam

Directed by Trey Fanjoy

“Fire Away”- WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Directed by Tim Mattia

“Humble and Kind”

Tim McGraw

Directed by Wes Edwards

“Record Year”

Eric Church

Directed by John Peets and Reid Long

“Somewhere On A Beach”

Dierks Bentley

Directed by Wes Edwards

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town – WINNER

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Joey + Rory

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to each Artist)

“Different For Girls” – WINNER

Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King

“Home Alone Tonight”

Luke Bryan featuring Karen Fairchild

“The Fighter”

Keith Urban (featuring Carrie Underwood)

“Think of You”

Chris Young (duet with Cassadee Pope)

“You Are My Sunshine”

Morgane Stapleton with Chris Stapleton

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas (Dobro/Lap Steel Guitar)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar) – WINNER

Brent Mason (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne

Maren Morris – WINNER

Old Dominion

Cole Swindell